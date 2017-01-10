High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Simon Property Group, Inc., (NYSE: SPG), with a large market cap of 58419.24. Simon Property Group, Inc. is in the industry REIT – Retail and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/14/1993. Simon Property Group, Inc.’s price right now is 184.24 (a change of -0.90% and change from open, -0.44%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.54% and for the month at 2.07%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.74%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -7.58%. The 52 week high reached -18.22% and the low went to 8.19%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.64%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.18%, and for the quarter it has been -4.68%. For the half year, Simon Property Group, Inc. has seen performance at -14.74%. For the year to date it is 4.64%, so does a target price of 218.65 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Simon Property Group, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 31.61, combined with a forward P/E of 27.84. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.52, P/S is 10.84, P/B is 12.74, P/cash is 71.71 and finally P/Free cash flow is 23.24.

With a current trading price of 184.24, the company has a dividend yield of 3.55%, representing a payout ratio of 109.70%. The EPS is at 5.88, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 13.38% after being 32.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 22.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 20.74%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 18.30%.

Simon Property Group, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 5.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 40.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 5.90%, and return of investment of 10.40%. Long term debt is 5.03, with total debt totaling 5.03. However Simon Property Group, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 82.00%, with the operating margin at 50.30%. A healthy profit margin of 34.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 98.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 314.23, with the number of shares float at 311.52.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1504.29, with the volume today at 391669. The related volume is 1.49. The day high today has been -2.65% and the low, 6.43%. The GAP is -0.46%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.