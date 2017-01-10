High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Sirius XM Holdings Inc., (NASDAQ: SIRI), with a large market cap of 22583.88. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is in the industry Broadcasting – Radio and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/13/1994. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s price right now is 4.58 (a change of -0.43% and change from open, -0.43%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.00% and for the month at 1.54%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.07%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 10.40%. The 52 week high reached -1.51% and the low went to 39.55%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.37%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.22%, and for the quarter it has been 10.84%. For the half year, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has seen performance at 11.38%. For the year to date it is 3.37%, so does a target price of 4.96 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 34.07, combined with a forward P/E of 25.84. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.27, P/S is 4.6, P/B is *TBA, P/cash is 39.45 and finally P/Free cash flow is 15.95.

With a current trading price of 4.58, the company has a dividend yield of 0.87%, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 0.14, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 21.92% after being 11.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 69.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 15.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 26.50%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 9.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 10.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -141.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 8.80%, and return of investment of 15.10%. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.4 and a quick ratio of 0.3.

The gross margin is 61.10%, with the operating margin at 29.50%. A healthy profit margin of 14.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 23.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 4909.54, with the number of shares float at 1620.75.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 38263.54, with the volume today at 3187304. The related volume is 0.49. The day high today has been -1.51% and the low, 12.80%. The GAP is 0.00%.

