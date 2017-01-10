High Market Cap Stock of the Day – SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is SK Telecom Co., Ltd., (NYSE: SKM), with a large market cap of 15509.97. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. is in the industry Wireless Communications and sector Technology. The home country is South Korea, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/27/1996. SK Telecom Co., Ltd.’s price right now is 21.11 (a change of 0.52% and change from open, 0.38%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.27% and for the month at 1.24%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.39%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -0.33%. The 52 week high reached -8.89% and the low went to 20.49%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.48%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -5.66%, and for the quarter it has been -3.36%. For the half year, SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has seen performance at 0.00%. For the year to date it is 0.48%, so does a target price of 24.69 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether SK Telecom Co., Ltd. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 10.77, combined with a forward P/E of 10.5. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1.07, P/B is 1.02, P/cash is 12.13 and finally P/Free cash flow is 16.38.

With a current trading price of 21.11, the company has a dividend yield of 4.62%, representing a payout ratio of 48.20%. The EPS is at 1.95, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 0.25% after being -16.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -4.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -4.50%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -12.50%.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -0.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 1.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 9.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 5.10%, and return of investment of 5.10%. Long term debt is 0.42, with total debt totaling 0.47. However SK Telecom Co., Ltd.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.1 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is 94.00%, with the operating margin at 9.50%. A healthy profit margin of 8.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 26.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 11.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 738.57, with the number of shares float at 511.4.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 556.75, with the volume today at 92993. The related volume is 0.96. The day high today has been -6.22% and the low, 3.28%. The GAP is 0.14%.

