High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Skyworks Solutions, Inc., (NASDAQ: SWKS), with a large market cap of 13983.9. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is in the industry Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/7/1984. Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s price right now is 75.75 (a change of 0.13% and change from open, 0.08%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.97% and for the month at 2.48%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.80%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 6.17%. The 52 week high reached -7.59% and the low went to 40.67%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.33%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.19%, and for the quarter it has been -4.33%. For the half year, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has seen performance at 17.98%. For the year to date it is 1.33%, so does a target price of 86.7 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 14.62, combined with a forward P/E of 10.8. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.98, P/S is 4.25, P/B is 3.96, P/cash is 12.9 and finally P/Free cash flow is 19.99.

With a current trading price of 75.75, the company has a dividend yield of 1.48%, representing a payout ratio of 20.10%. The EPS is at 5.17, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 14.20% after being 26.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 34.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 14.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 11.20%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -5.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 18.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 28.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 25.40%, and return of investment of 25.80%. Long term debt is 0, with total debt totaling 0. However Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 9.5 and a quick ratio of 7.5.

The gross margin is 50.60%, with the operating margin at 34.00%. A healthy profit margin of 30.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 87.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 184.85, with the number of shares float at 184.78.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2160.8, with the volume today at 245494. The related volume is 0.67. The day high today has been -6.53% and the low, 5.72%. The GAP is 0.05%.

