High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Smith & Nephew plc, (NYSE: SNN), with a large market cap of 13113.52. Smith & Nephew plc is in the industry Medical Appliances & Equipment and sector Healthcare. The home country is United Kingdom, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/16/1999. Smith & Nephew plc’s price right now is 30.13 (a change of 0.13% and change from open, -0.07%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.81% and for the month at 0.91%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.05%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -5.97%. The 52 week high reached -14.20% and the low went to 11.72%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.03%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.62%, and for the quarter it has been -4.11%. For the half year, Smith & Nephew plc has seen performance at -11.59%. For the year to date it is 0.03%, so does a target price of 38 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Smith & Nephew plc is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 37.9, combined with a forward P/E of 16.9. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 6.89, P/S is 2.8, P/B is 3.41, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 30.13, the company has a dividend yield of 1.63%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at 0.79, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.59% after being -18.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -7.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.50%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -18.30%.

Smith & Nephew plc has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 1.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 3.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of *TBA. The management has seen a return of assets of *TBA, and return of investment of 8.80%. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However Smith & Nephew plc’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 74.20%, with the operating margin at *TBA. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 5.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 435.81, with the number of shares float at 434.8.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 548.61, with the volume today at 96032. The related volume is 1. The day high today has been -1.86% and the low, 11.72%. The GAP is 0.20%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.