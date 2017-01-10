High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Snap-on Incorporated, (NYSE: SNA), with a large market cap of 10009.65. Snap-on Incorporated is in the industry Small Tools & Accessories and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/1/1985. Snap-on Incorporated’s price right now is 175.15 (a change of 0.67% and change from open, 0.89%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.63% and for the month at 1.51%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.59%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 10.85%. The 52 week high reached -1.52% and the low went to 33.74%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.59%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.63%, and for the quarter it has been 16.26%. For the half year, Snap-on Incorporated has seen performance at 8.69%. For the year to date it is 1.59%, so does a target price of 180.86 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Snap-on Incorporated is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 19.41, combined with a forward P/E of 17.32. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.94, P/S is 2.73, P/B is 3.78, P/cash is 73.44 and finally P/Free cash flow is 28.96.

With a current trading price of 175.15, the company has a dividend yield of 1.63%, representing a payout ratio of 26.70%. The EPS is at 8.96, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 9.91% after being 13.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 20.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 12.40%.

Snap-on Incorporated has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 6.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 20.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 11.90%, and return of investment of 16.50%. Long term debt is 0.27, with total debt totaling 0.34. However Snap-on Incorporated’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.2 and a quick ratio of 1.6.

The gross margin is 53.30%, with the operating margin at 22.80%. A healthy profit margin of 14.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.70%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 91.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 57.53, with the number of shares float at 57.4.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 464.33, with the volume today at 47586. The related volume is 0.59. The day high today has been -1.52% and the low, 15.97%. The GAP is -0.22%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.