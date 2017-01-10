High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Southern Copper Corporation, (NYSE: SCCO), with a large market cap of 25664.64. Southern Copper Corporation is in the industry Copper and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/5/1996. Southern Copper Corporation’s price right now is 34.28 (a change of 2.94% and change from open, -0.12%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.74% and for the month at 2.03%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.33%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 22.59%. The 52 week high reached -2.09% and the low went to 60.15%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.26%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -3.28%, and for the quarter it has been 27.24%. For the half year, Southern Copper Corporation has seen performance at 28.21%. For the year to date it is 4.26%, so does a target price of 31.69 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Southern Copper Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 38.77, combined with a forward P/E of 22.84. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.96, P/S is 4.9, P/B is 4.52, P/cash is 41.92 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 34.28, the company has a dividend yield of 0.60%, representing a payout ratio of 19.80%. The EPS is at 0.86, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 34.88% after being -42.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -12.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 19.76%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 105.80%.

Southern Copper Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 23.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -0.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 12.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 5.20%, and return of investment of 8.50%. Long term debt is 1.05, with total debt totaling 0. However Southern Copper Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.7 and a quick ratio of 1.7.

The gross margin is 39.30%, with the operating margin at 24.50%. A healthy profit margin of 12.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 86.52%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 5.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 770.71, with the number of shares float at 82.45.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1161, with the volume today at 188499. The related volume is 0.93. The day high today has been -2.09% and the low, 29.50%. The GAP is 3.06%.

