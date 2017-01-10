High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Southwest Airlines Co., (NYSE: LUV), with a large market cap of 31299.68. Southwest Airlines Co. is in the industry Regional Airlines and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/2/1980. Southwest Airlines Co.’s price right now is 51.42 (a change of 2.23% and change from open, 1.72%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.79% and for the month at 2.08%. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.71%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 22.50%. The 52 week high reached -1.34% and the low went to 52.79%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.92%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.90%, and for the quarter it has been 31.03%. For the half year, Southwest Airlines Co. has seen performance at 23.16%. For the year to date it is 0.92%, so does a target price of 56.57 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Southwest Airlines Co. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 14.29, combined with a forward P/E of 13.8. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.25, P/S is 1.54, P/B is 3.86, P/cash is 9.08 and finally P/Free cash flow is 22.1.

With a current trading price of 51.42, the company has a dividend yield of 0.80%, representing a payout ratio of 9.80%. The EPS is at 3.52, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -0.55% after being 99.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 39.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.47%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -29.50%.

Southwest Airlines Co. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -3.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 10.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 29.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 10.10%, and return of investment of 26.30%. Long term debt is 0.31, with total debt totaling 0.43. However Southwest Airlines Co.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.6 and a quick ratio of 0.6.

The gross margin is 75.80%, with the operating margin at 19.40%. A healthy profit margin of 11.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 76.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 622.26, with the number of shares float at 614.13.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 7206.67, with the volume today at 1006331. The related volume is 0.8. The day high today has been -1.34% and the low, 36.86%. The GAP is 0.50%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.