High Market Cap Stock of the Day – S&P Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is S&P Global, Inc., (NYSE: SPGI), with a large market cap of 29781.31. S&P Global, Inc. is in the industry Business Services and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/1/1985. S&P Global, Inc.’s price right now is 111.04 (a change of -1.98% and change from open, -1.72%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.24% and for the month at 1.67%. The 20 day simple moving average is -5.16%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -2.62%. The 52 week high reached -13.26% and the low went to 43.26%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 5.34%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.93%, and for the quarter it has been -8.27%. For the half year, S&P Global, Inc. has seen performance at 3.35%. For the year to date it is 5.34%, so does a target price of 135.75 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether S&P Global, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 16.64, combined with a forward P/E of 19.42. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.39, P/S is 5.28, P/B is 64.36, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is 24.51.

With a current trading price of 111.04, the company has a dividend yield of 1.27%, representing a payout ratio of 20.50%. The EPS is at 6.81, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.81% after being 490.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 17.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 266.10%.

S&P Global, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 8.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 579.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 21.70%, and return of investment of 36.00%. Long term debt is 7.71, with total debt totaling 8.58. However S&P Global, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.2 and a quick ratio of 1.2.

The gross margin is 67.70%, with the operating margin at 52.10%. A healthy profit margin of 32.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 88.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 262.9, with the number of shares float at 257.88.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1461.76, with the volume today at 224256. The related volume is 0.88. The day high today has been -12.77% and the low, 3.57%. The GAP is -0.26%.

