High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Spectra Energy Corp, (NYSE: SE), with a large market cap of 29701.37. Spectra Energy Corp is in the industry Oil & Gas Pipelines and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/3/2007. Spectra Energy Corp’s price right now is 42.03 (a change of -0.81% and change from open, -0.93%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.32% and for the month at 1.51%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.16%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 14.86%. The 52 week high reached -3.55% and the low went to 89.32%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.12%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.17%, and for the quarter it has been 3.10%. For the half year, Spectra Energy Corp has seen performance at 18.36%. For the year to date it is 3.12%, so does a target price of 42.44 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Spectra Energy Corp is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 95.21, combined with a forward P/E of 31.22. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 8.46, P/S is 6.02, P/B is 3.98, P/cash is 63.19 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 42.03, the company has a dividend yield of 3.82%, representing a payout ratio of 354.90%. The EPS is at 0.45, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 18.21% after being -81.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -28.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.25%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 7.10%.

Spectra Energy Corp has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -2.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 1.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 4.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.90%, and return of investment of 6.00%. Long term debt is 1.75, with total debt totaling 2.04. However Spectra Energy Corp’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.5 and a quick ratio of 0.4.

The gross margin is 87.70%, with the operating margin at 26.00%. A healthy profit margin of 6.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 69.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 701, with the number of shares float at 699.37.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3408.58, with the volume today at 573261. The related volume is 0.97. The day high today has been -1.63% and the low, 8.42%. The GAP is 0.12%.

