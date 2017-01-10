High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Spectra Energy Partners, LP, (NYSE: SEP), with a large market cap of 14676.54. Spectra Energy Partners, LP is in the industry Oil & Gas Pipelines and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/26/2007. Spectra Energy Partners, LP’s price right now is 46.99 (a change of -0.21% and change from open, 0.00%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.34% and for the month at 1.43%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.59%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 5.43%. The 52 week high reached -2.66% and the low went to 26.15%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.73%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.11%, and for the quarter it has been 12.12%. For the half year, Spectra Energy Partners, LP has seen performance at 5.56%. For the year to date it is 2.73%, so does a target price of 51.07 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Spectra Energy Partners, LP is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 15.88, combined with a forward P/E of 13.79. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.08, P/S is 5.86, P/B is 1.25, P/cash is 40.21 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 46.99, the company has a dividend yield of 5.75%, representing a payout ratio of 87.00%. The EPS is at 2.97, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 16.75% after being 16.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 14.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.15%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -24.70%.

Spectra Energy Partners, LP has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 65.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 7.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.40%, and return of investment of 7.40%. Long term debt is 0.47, with total debt totaling 0.61. However Spectra Energy Partners, LP’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.3 and a quick ratio of 0.3.

The gross margin is 68.00%, with the operating margin at 49.10%. A healthy profit margin of 34.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 81.04%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 19.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 311.67, with the number of shares float at 91.99.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 458.15, with the volume today at 34487. The related volume is 0.43. The day high today has been -1.05% and the low, 16.92%. The GAP is -0.21%.

