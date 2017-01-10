High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Sprint Corporation, (NYSE: S), with a large market cap of 34955.99. Sprint Corporation is in the industry Wireless Communications and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/8/1984. Sprint Corporation’s price right now is 8.66 (a change of -0.46% and change from open, -0.46%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.77% and for the month at 2.89%. The 20 day simple moving average is 11.27%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 51.95%. The 52 week high reached -3.78% and the low went to 297.25%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.33%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.25%, and for the quarter it has been 34.26%. For the half year, Sprint Corporation has seen performance at 78.64%. For the year to date it is 3.33%, so does a target price of 7.28 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Sprint Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 348. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1.08, P/B is 1.78, P/cash is 6.18 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 8.66, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -0.46, and growth for the next year is projected to reach *TBA after being 40.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -73.48%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 75.80%.

Sprint Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 3.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to *TBA. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -9.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of -2.30%, and return of investment of 0.30%. Long term debt is 1.52, with total debt totaling 1.88. However Sprint Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.7 and a quick ratio of 0.6.

The gross margin is 53.60%, with the operating margin at 2.40%. A healthy profit margin of -5.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 16.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 4017.93, with the number of shares float at 675.43.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 20102.67, with the volume today at 1336204. The related volume is 0.38. The day high today has been -3.78% and the low, 48.54%. The GAP is 0.00%.

