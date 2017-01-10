High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., (NYSE: SWK), with a large market cap of 17751.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is in the industry Machine Tools & Accessories and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/1/1985. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s price right now is 118.53 (a change of 0.74% and change from open, 0.48%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.46% and for the month at 1.48%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.34%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 2.29%. The 52 week high reached -6.01% and the low went to 36.32%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.59%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.42%, and for the quarter it has been -3.30%. For the half year, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has seen performance at 2.52%. For the year to date it is 2.59%, so does a target price of 130.67 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 17.87, combined with a forward P/E of 16.86. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.81, P/S is 1.57, P/B is 2.84, P/cash is 39.33 and finally P/Free cash flow is 22.17.

With a current trading price of 118.53, the company has a dividend yield of 1.97%, representing a payout ratio of 33.30%. The EPS is at 6.58, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.55% after being 10.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 42.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 8.30%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 1.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 8.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 16.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.30%, and return of investment of 11.10%. Long term debt is 0.63, with total debt totaling 0.65. However Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.2 and a quick ratio of 0.7.

The gross margin is 37.10%, with the operating margin at 12.50%. A healthy profit margin of 8.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.80%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 86.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 150.87, with the number of shares float at 149.34.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1113.47, with the volume today at 99437. The related volume is 0.51. The day high today has been -6.01% and the low, 6.45%. The GAP is 0.25%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.