High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Starbucks Corporation, (NASDAQ: SBUX), with a large market cap of 83710.81. Starbucks Corporation is in the industry Specialty Eateries and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/26/1992. Starbucks Corporation’s price right now is 57.92 (a change of -0.48% and change from open, -0.52%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.69% and for the month at 1.24%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.06%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 3.76%. The 52 week high reached -4.94% and the low went to 14.45%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.83%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.95%, and for the quarter it has been 9.37%. For the half year, Starbucks Corporation has seen performance at 4.18%. For the year to date it is 4.83%, so does a target price of 64.19 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Starbucks Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 30.7, combined with a forward P/E of 23.55. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.95, P/S is 3.93, P/B is 14.48, P/cash is 36.99 and finally P/Free cash flow is 42.78.

With a current trading price of 57.92, the company has a dividend yield of 1.72%, representing a payout ratio of 44.40%. The EPS is at 1.9, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 15.58% after being 4.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 18.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 15.73%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 25.00%.

Starbucks Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 16.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 12.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 49.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 21.00%, and return of investment of 29.40%. Long term debt is 0.54, with total debt totaling 0.61. However Starbucks Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1 and a quick ratio of 0.7.

The gross margin is 60.10%, with the operating margin at 19.60%. A healthy profit margin of 13.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 2.00%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 69.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1438.33, with the number of shares float at 1412.48.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 8909.23, with the volume today at 1086535. The related volume is 0.72. The day high today has been -2.72% and the low, 14.45%. The GAP is 0.03%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.