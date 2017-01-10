High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Statoil ASA, (NYSE: STO), with a large market cap of 60190.19. Statoil ASA is in the industry Major Integrated Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Norway, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/18/2001. Statoil ASA’s price right now is 18.62 (a change of 0.54% and change from open, 0.38%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.03% and for the month at 1.20%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.28%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 14.37%. The 52 week high reached -2.10% and the low went to 81.04%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.54%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.75%, and for the quarter it has been 11.22%. For the half year, Statoil ASA has seen performance at 10.42%. For the year to date it is 1.54%, so does a target price of 18.11 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Statoil ASA is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 15.83. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1.31, P/B is 1.48, P/cash is 3.49 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 18.62, the company has a dividend yield of 4.75%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -0.36, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 371.77% after being -204.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -16.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 21.60%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -23.40%.

Statoil ASA has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -11.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -35.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -3.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of -1.20%, and return of investment of -4.10%. Long term debt is 0.71, with total debt totaling 0.83. However Statoil ASA’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.5 and a quick ratio of 1.4.

The gross margin is 53.70%, with the operating margin at 4.60%. A healthy profit margin of -3.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 67.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 5.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 3250.01, with the number of shares float at 1085.38.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2323.26, with the volume today at 433242. The related volume is 1.07. The day high today has been -2.10% and the low, 19.51%. The GAP is 0.16%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.