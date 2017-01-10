High Market Cap Stock of the Day – STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is STMicroelectronics N.V., (NYSE: STM), with a large market cap of 10266.59. STMicroelectronics N.V. is in the industry Semiconductor – Broad Line and sector Technology. The home country is Switzerland, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/8/1994. STMicroelectronics N.V.’s price right now is 11.25 (a change of 0.90% and change from open, 0.18%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.95% and for the month at 1.65%. The 20 day simple moving average is 11.60%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 51.65%. The 52 week high reached -1.75% and the low went to 125.92%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.76%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 6.28%, and for the quarter it has been 34.93%. For the half year, STMicroelectronics N.V. has seen performance at 91.19%. For the year to date it is -1.76%, so does a target price of 9.28 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether STMicroelectronics N.V. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 179.84, combined with a forward P/E of 22.08. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.67, P/S is 1.51, P/B is 2.16, P/cash is 5.09 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 11.25, the company has a dividend yield of 2.15%, representing a payout ratio of 420.60%. The EPS is at 0.06, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 107.82% after being -18.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -33.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 49.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -21.60%.

STMicroelectronics N.V. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 1.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -7.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 1.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.70%, and return of investment of 2.10%. Long term debt is 0.31, with total debt totaling 0.34. However STMicroelectronics N.V.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.8 and a quick ratio of 2.1.

The gross margin is 34.20%, with the operating margin at 1.60%. A healthy profit margin of 0.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 28.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 3.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 920.77, with the number of shares float at 647.42.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2889.08, with the volume today at 627227. The related volume is 1.25. The day high today has been -1.75% and the low, 31.55%. The GAP is 0.72%.

