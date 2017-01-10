High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Stryker Corporation, (NYSE: SYK), with a large market cap of 44957.42. Stryker Corporation is in the industry Medical Appliances & Equipment and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 2/1/1988. Stryker Corporation’s price right now is 119.51 (a change of 0.41% and change from open, -0.04%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.56% and for the month at 1.29%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.70%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 5.14%. The 52 week high reached -2.61% and the low went to 39.78%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.66%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 5.08%, and for the quarter it has been 2.69%. For the half year, Stryker Corporation has seen performance at -2.30%. For the year to date it is -0.66%, so does a target price of 128.1 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Stryker Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 27.14, combined with a forward P/E of 18.61. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.68, P/S is 4.13, P/B is 4.77, P/cash is 14.88 and finally P/Free cash flow is 52.71.

With a current trading price of 119.51, the company has a dividend yield of 1.43%, representing a payout ratio of 34.30%. The EPS is at 4.39, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.71% after being 180.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 3.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.12%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 18.50%.

Stryker Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 17.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 6.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 18.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 8.70%, and return of investment of 12.50%. Long term debt is 0.72, with total debt totaling 0.73. However Stryker Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.4 and a quick ratio of 1.7.

The gross margin is 66.80%, with the operating margin at 19.80%. A healthy profit margin of 15.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 75.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 377.73, with the number of shares float at 343.41.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1512.44, with the volume today at 237993. The related volume is 0.9. The day high today has been -1.57% and the low, 12.63%. The GAP is 0.45%.

