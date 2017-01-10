High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Sun Life Financial Inc., (NYSE: SLF), with a large market cap of 23892.38. Sun Life Financial Inc. is in the industry Property & Casualty Insurance and sector Financial. The home country is Canada, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/23/2000. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s price right now is 38.75 (a change of -0.39% and change from open, -0.44%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.13% and for the month at 1.22%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.08%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 15.37%. The 52 week high reached -2.42% and the low went to 58.75%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.28%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.31%, and for the quarter it has been 20.83%. For the half year, Sun Life Financial Inc. has seen performance at 25.01%. For the year to date it is 1.28%, so does a target price of 41.26 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Sun Life Financial Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 13.81, combined with a forward P/E of 12.43. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.05, P/S is 0.99, P/B is 1.63, P/cash is 3.95 and finally P/Free cash flow is 8.09.

With a current trading price of 38.75, the company has a dividend yield of 3.22%, representing a payout ratio of 42.50%. The EPS is at 2.82, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.75% after being 24.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 9.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 4.53%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 52.10%.

Sun Life Financial Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 68.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -4.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 12.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.90%, and return of investment of 10.60%. Long term debt is 0.27, with total debt totaling 0.27. However Sun Life Financial Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 10.90%. A healthy profit margin of 7.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 54.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 614.2, with the number of shares float at 613.31.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 477.27, with the volume today at 97433. The related volume is 1.17. The day high today has been -2.42% and the low, 18.82%. The GAP is 0.05%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.