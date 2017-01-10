High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Suncor Energy Inc., (NYSE: SU), with a large market cap of 54855.35. Suncor Energy Inc. is in the industry Independent Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Canada, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/1/1993. Suncor Energy Inc.’s price right now is 32.69 (a change of -0.58% and change from open, -0.52%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.46% and for the month at 1.60%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.31%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 15.24%. The 52 week high reached -3.26% and the low went to 79.12%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.58%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.17%, and for the quarter it has been 18.44%. For the half year, Suncor Energy Inc. has seen performance at 19.72%. For the year to date it is 0.58%, so does a target price of 36.13 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Suncor Energy Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 24.11. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 2.85, P/B is 1.64, P/cash is 23.38 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 32.69, the company has a dividend yield of 2.63%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -1.1, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 1336.40% after being -174.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -20.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 13.61%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 190.50%.

Suncor Energy Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -1.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -1.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -4.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of -2.50%, and return of investment of -0.30%. Long term debt is 0.36, with total debt totaling 0.41. However Suncor Energy Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is 60.20%, with the operating margin at -12.70%. A healthy profit margin of -8.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 68.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1668.35, with the number of shares float at 1663.23.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3166.97, with the volume today at 397218. The related volume is 0.72. The day high today has been -3.26% and the low, 13.47%. The GAP is -0.06%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.