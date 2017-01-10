High Market Cap Stock of the Day – SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is SunTrust Banks, Inc., (NYSE: STI), with a large market cap of 26804.11. SunTrust Banks, Inc. is in the industry Money Center Banks and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/30/1987. SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s price right now is 55.37 (a change of 0.24% and change from open, 0.16%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.02% and for the month at 1.71%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.42%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 25.05%. The 52 week high reached -1.97% and the low went to 82.47%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.71%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.43%, and for the quarter it has been 21.50%. For the half year, SunTrust Banks, Inc. has seen performance at 33.39%. For the year to date it is 0.71%, so does a target price of 56.48 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether SunTrust Banks, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 15.33, combined with a forward P/E of 14.72. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.52, P/S is 4.74, P/B is 1.18, P/cash is 1.6 and finally P/Free cash flow is 53.18.

With a current trading price of 55.37, the company has a dividend yield of 1.88%, representing a payout ratio of 26.90%. The EPS is at 3.6, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 5.13% after being 10.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 86.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 4.35%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -8.80%.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 8.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -3.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 8.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.90%, and return of investment of 12.50%. Long term debt is 0.51, with total debt totaling 0.51. However SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 83.70%. A healthy profit margin of 32.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 82.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 485.23, with the number of shares float at 483.39.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4057.62, with the volume today at 341806. The related volume is 0.48. The day high today has been -1.97% and the low, 25.19%. The GAP is 0.07%.

