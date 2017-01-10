High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Symantec Corporation, (NASDAQ: SYMC), with a large market cap of 15493.8. Symantec Corporation is in the industry Security Software & Services and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. Symantec Corporation’s price right now is 25.02 (a change of 0.12% and change from open, -0.08%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.64% and for the month at 1.62%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.28%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 15.55%. The 52 week high reached -2.42% and the low went to 72.87%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.60%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.25%, and for the quarter it has been -0.56%. For the half year, Symantec Corporation has seen performance at 20.92%. For the year to date it is 4.60%, so does a target price of 26.43 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Symantec Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 14.49. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 4.25, P/B is 4.01, P/cash is 2.76 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 25.02, the company has a dividend yield of 1.20%, representing a payout ratio of 13.30%. The EPS is at -1.4, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 48.58% after being -882.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -29.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -244.30%.

Symantec Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 8.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -10.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 52.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 16.90%, and return of investment of -12.90%. Long term debt is 1.7, with total debt totaling 1.86. However Symantec Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.8 and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 82.00%, with the operating margin at 10.10%. A healthy profit margin of 60.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.70%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 95.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 620, with the number of shares float at 617.87.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 8242.32, with the volume today at 453973. The related volume is 0.33. The day high today has been -2.07% and the low, 10.28%. The GAP is 0.20%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.