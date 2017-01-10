High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Synchrony Financial, (NYSE: SYF), with a large market cap of 30553.2. Synchrony Financial is in the industry Credit Services and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/31/2014. Synchrony Financial’s price right now is 36.92 (a change of 0.05% and change from open, -0.30%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.17% and for the month at 1.81%. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.23%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 25.17%. The 52 week high reached -2.98% and the low went to 60.27%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.74%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.99%, and for the quarter it has been 38.99%. For the half year, Synchrony Financial has seen performance at 34.60%. For the year to date it is 1.74%, so does a target price of 39.74 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Synchrony Financial is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 13.87, combined with a forward P/E of 12.11. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.84, P/S is 2.13, P/B is 2.18, P/cash is 2.25 and finally P/Free cash flow is 4.58.

With a current trading price of 36.92, the company has a dividend yield of 1.41%, representing a payout ratio of 9.70%. The EPS is at 2.66, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 13.90% after being -4.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 11.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.53%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 5.90%.

Synchrony Financial has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 11.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 8.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 16.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.70%, and return of investment of 21.20%. Long term debt is 1.44, with total debt totaling 1.44. However Synchrony Financial’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 65.40%. A healthy profit margin of 15.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 93.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 828, with the number of shares float at 823.55.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 7087.51, with the volume today at 513419. The related volume is 0.42. The day high today has been -2.98% and the low, 31.86%. The GAP is 0.35%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.