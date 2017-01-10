High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Sysco Corporation, (NYSE: SYY), with a large market cap of 30926.79. Sysco Corporation is in the industry Food Wholesale and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 5/8/1973. Sysco Corporation’s price right now is 55.46 (a change of -0.40% and change from open, -0.18%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.31% and for the month at 1.25%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.91%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 10.97%. The 52 week high reached -2.23% and the low went to 46.47%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.17%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.73%, and for the quarter it has been 16.53%. For the half year, Sysco Corporation has seen performance at 9.18%. For the year to date it is 1.17%, so does a target price of 54.38 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Sysco Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 30.68, combined with a forward P/E of 20.58. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.83, P/S is 0.6, P/B is 10.24, P/cash is 40.7 and finally P/Free cash flow is 25.73.

With a current trading price of 55.46, the company has a dividend yield of 2.37%, representing a payout ratio of 67.70%. The EPS is at 1.82, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.45% after being 42.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -3.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.83%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 41.90%.

Sysco Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 11.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 5.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 28.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.70%, and return of investment of 12.50%. Long term debt is 2.6, with total debt totaling 2.6. However Sysco Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.5 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is 18.30%, with the operating margin at 3.70%. A healthy profit margin of 2.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 79.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 555.44, with the number of shares float at 544.74.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3638.09, with the volume today at 313229. The related volume is 0.49. The day high today has been -2.23% and the low, 18.33%. The GAP is -0.22%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.