High Market Cap Stock of the Day – T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is T-Mobile US, Inc., (NASDAQ: TMUS), with a large market cap of 47388.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. is in the industry Wireless Communications and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/19/2007. T-Mobile US, Inc.’s price right now is 56.9 (a change of 0.41% and change from open, 2.12%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.50% and for the month at 1.85%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.88%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 22.37%. The 52 week high reached -4.31% and the low went to 71.23%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.46%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.95%, and for the quarter it has been 25.18%. For the half year, T-Mobile US, Inc. has seen performance at 28.68%. For the year to date it is -1.46%, so does a target price of 58.78 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether T-Mobile US, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 36.3, combined with a forward P/E of 30.88. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.89, P/S is 1.34, P/B is 2.61, P/cash is 8.85 and finally P/Free cash flow is 47388.02.

With a current trading price of 56.9, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 1.56, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 19.62% after being 172.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -5.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 40.66%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 178.90%.

T-Mobile US, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 17.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 51.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 7.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.10%, and return of investment of 4.00%. Long term debt is 1.68, with total debt totaling 1.7. However T-Mobile US, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.7 and a quick ratio of 1.5.

The gross margin is 56.90%, with the operating margin at 10.50%. A healthy profit margin of 3.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 35.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 836.21, with the number of shares float at 286.58.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4027.86, with the volume today at 558716. The related volume is 0.82. The day high today has been -4.31% and the low, 16.69%. The GAP is -1.68%.

