High Market Cap Stock of the Day – T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., (NASDAQ: TROW), with a large market cap of 17905.26. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is in the industry Asset Management and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/13/1989. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s price right now is 72.99 (a change of 0.22% and change from open, 0.15%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.32% and for the month at 1.69%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.46%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 3.01%. The 52 week high reached -6.89% and the low went to 18.31%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -3.23%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -5.17%, and for the quarter it has been 10.17%. For the half year, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has seen performance at 0.81%. For the year to date it is -3.23%, so does a target price of 76.29 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 16.41, combined with a forward P/E of 14.77. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.04, P/S is 4.28, P/B is 3.7, P/cash is 12.78 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 72.99, the company has a dividend yield of 2.97%, representing a payout ratio of 48.00%. The EPS is at 4.44, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 11.69% after being 1.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 12.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.06%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 21.40%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 4.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 12.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 23.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 18.00%, and return of investment of 23.50%. Long term debt is 0, with total debt totaling 0. However T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 37.80%. A healthy profit margin of 26.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 71.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 245.85, with the number of shares float at 234.67.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1927.92, with the volume today at 695065. The related volume is 2.13. The day high today has been -6.89% and the low, 16.74%. The GAP is 0.07%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.