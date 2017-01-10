High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, (NYSE: TSM), with a large market cap of 149841.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is in the industry Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits and sector Technology. The home country is Taiwan, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/9/1997. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s price right now is 30.17 (a change of 0.42% and change from open, 0.42%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.30% and for the month at 1.46%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.41%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 9.34%. The 52 week high reached -4.60% and the low went to 53.04%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.49%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.37%, and for the quarter it has been -3.66%. For the half year, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has seen performance at 10.44%. For the year to date it is 4.49%, so does a target price of 30.62 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 16.14, combined with a forward P/E of 13.7. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.08, P/S is 5.36, P/B is 3.86, P/cash is 9.12 and finally P/Free cash flow is 124.54.

With a current trading price of 30.17, the company has a dividend yield of 3.13%, representing a payout ratio of 50.70%. The EPS is at 1.86, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 9.93% after being 16.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 13.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 15.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 28.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 22.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 15.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 24.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 17.80%, and return of investment of 18.70%. Long term debt is 0.12, with total debt totaling 0.18. However Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.8 and a quick ratio of 2.5.

The gross margin is 49.10%, with the operating margin at 38.90%. A healthy profit margin of 34.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 20.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 4988.05, with the number of shares float at 4064.28.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 6139.2, with the volume today at 1638738. The related volume is 1.53. The day high today has been -4.24% and the low, 6.44%. The GAP is 0.00%.

