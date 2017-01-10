High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Targa Resources Corp., (NYSE: TRGP), with a large market cap of 10521.63. Targa Resources Corp. is in the industry Oil & Gas Pipelines and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/7/2010. Targa Resources Corp.’s price right now is 57.79 (a change of -1.38% and change from open, -1.50%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.30% and for the month at 2.72%. The 20 day simple moving average is 10.74%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 33.58%. The 52 week high reached -3.64% and the low went to 336.14%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.51%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 8.88%, and for the quarter it has been 22.50%. For the half year, Targa Resources Corp. has seen performance at 43.50%. For the year to date it is 4.51%, so does a target price of 54.22 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Targa Resources Corp. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 245.19. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1.66, P/B is 1.86, P/cash is 74.57 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 57.79, the company has a dividend yield of 6.21%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -0.14, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 152.30% after being -55.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 17.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -203.60%.

Targa Resources Corp. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 1.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -1.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of -0.50%, and return of investment of 1.50%. Long term debt is 0.9, with total debt totaling 0.95. However Targa Resources Corp.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1 and a quick ratio of 0.9.

The gross margin is 27.70%, with the operating margin at -0.50%. A healthy profit margin of -1.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.90%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 82.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 179.55, with the number of shares float at 175.83.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2037.13, with the volume today at 290501. The related volume is 0.82. The day high today has been -3.64% and the low, 39.76%. The GAP is 0.12%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.