High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Tata Motors Limited, (NYSE: TTM), with a large market cap of 126523.03. Tata Motors Limited is in the industry Auto Manufacturers – Major and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is India, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/27/2004. Tata Motors Limited’s price right now is 37.93 (a change of 1.80% and change from open, 0.64%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.82% and for the month at 1.51%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.44%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 6.76%. The 52 week high reached -15.32% and the low went to 89.73%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 8.35%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 11.79%, and for the quarter it has been -11.66%. For the half year, Tata Motors Limited has seen performance at 2.77%. For the year to date it is 8.35%, so does a target price of 41 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Tata Motors Limited is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 15.27, combined with a forward P/E of 7.7. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.57, P/S is 3.02, P/B is 2.09, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 37.93, the company has a dividend yield of 0.03%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at 2.44, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 28.40% after being 26.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -1.96%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 26.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is *TBA.

Tata Motors Limited has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 7.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to *TBA. Investors has also seen a return of equity of *TBA. The management has seen a return of assets of *TBA, and return of investment of *TBA. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However Tata Motors Limited’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at *TBA. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to *TBA. Shares outstanding at the moment is 3395.68, with the number of shares float at 467.47.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1080.68, with the volume today at 571814. The related volume is 3.04. The day high today has been -7.37% and the low, 19.62%. The GAP is 1.15%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.