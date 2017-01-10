High Market Cap Stock of the Day – TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, (NASDAQ: AMTD), with a large market cap of 24210.19. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is in the industry Investment Brokerage – National and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/4/1997. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s price right now is 46.67 (a change of 0.26% and change from open, -0.19%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.89% and for the month at 1.79%. The 20 day simple moving average is 14.97%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 39.39%. The 52 week high reached -0.72% and the low went to 90.72%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 6.77%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 8.99%, and for the quarter it has been 29.57%. For the half year, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has seen performance at 67.85%. For the year to date it is 6.77%, so does a target price of 44.36 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 29.5, combined with a forward P/E of 23.62. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.27, P/S is 7.28, P/B is 4.84, P/cash is 13.05 and finally P/Free cash flow is 24.19.

With a current trading price of 46.67, the company has a dividend yield of 1.55%, representing a payout ratio of 42.90%. The EPS is at 1.58, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 16.01% after being 6.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 7.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.99%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -11.30%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -0.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 3.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 17.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.10%, and return of investment of 13.00%. Long term debt is 0.36, with total debt totaling 0. However TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 39.60%. A healthy profit margin of 25.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 90.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 520.09, with the number of shares float at 461.26.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2793.7, with the volume today at 153026. The related volume is 0.32. The day high today has been -0.72% and the low, 40.39%. The GAP is 0.45%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.