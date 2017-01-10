High Market Cap Stock of the Day – TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is TE Connectivity Ltd., (NYSE: TEL), with a large market cap of 24029.67. TE Connectivity Ltd. is in the industry Diversified Electronics and sector Technology. The home country is Switzerland, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/14/2007. TE Connectivity Ltd.’s price right now is 67.73 (a change of 0.62% and change from open, 0.39%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.12% and for the month at 1.44%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.18%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 9.10%. The 52 week high reached -5.76% and the low went to 34.12%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -2.84%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -4.47%, and for the quarter it has been 5.89%. For the half year, TE Connectivity Ltd. has seen performance at 16.96%. For the year to date it is -2.84%, so does a target price of 70.88 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether TE Connectivity Ltd. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 12.69, combined with a forward P/E of 14.24. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.41, P/S is 1.96, P/B is 2.83, P/cash is 37.14 and finally P/Free cash flow is 30.61.

With a current trading price of 67.73, the company has a dividend yield of 2.20%, representing a payout ratio of 25.30%. The EPS is at 5.3, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.32% after being 74.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 13.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 264.50%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 11.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -2.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 24.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 11.10%, and return of investment of 21.40%. Long term debt is 0.44, with total debt totaling 0.48. However TE Connectivity Ltd.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.6 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is 33.00%, with the operating margin at 15.50%. A healthy profit margin of 16.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 94.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 357, with the number of shares float at 354.45.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1328.52, with the volume today at 92694. The related volume is 0.4. The day high today has been -5.76% and the low, 9.80%. The GAP is 0.24%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.