High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Teck Resources Limited, (NYSE: TECK), with a large market cap of 11977.59. Teck Resources Limited is in the industry Industrial Metals & Minerals and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Canada, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/18/2002. Teck Resources Limited’s price right now is 22.21 (a change of 6.88% and change from open, 2.54%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 4.02% and for the month at 4.31%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.06%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 40.00%. The 52 week high reached -16.37% and the low went to 772.00%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.74%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -17.11%, and for the quarter it has been 19.08%. For the half year, Teck Resources Limited has seen performance at 50.39%. For the year to date it is 3.74%, so does a target price of 26.12 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Teck Resources Limited is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 5.54. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 2.04, P/B is *TBA, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 22.21, the company has a dividend yield of 0.34%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at *TBA, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 190.70% after being 290.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -50.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is *TBA.

Teck Resources Limited has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 9.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to *TBA. Investors has also seen a return of equity of *TBA. The management has seen a return of assets of *TBA, and return of investment of *TBA. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However Teck Resources Limited’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at *TBA. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to *TBA. Shares outstanding at the moment is 576.4, with the number of shares float at 467.16.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 6814.53, with the volume today at 2132226. The related volume is 1.8. The day high today has been -16.37% and the low, 12.64%. The GAP is 4.23%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.