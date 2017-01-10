High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Telecom Italia S.p.A., (NYSE: TI), with a large market cap of 17407.7. Telecom Italia S.p.A. is in the industry Diversified Communication Services and sector Technology. The home country is Italy, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/9/2003. Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s price right now is 8.8 (a change of 0.46% and change from open, 0.46%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.31% and for the month at 1.92%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.53%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 1.28%. The 52 week high reached -26.05% and the low went to 26.62%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.46%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 6.18%, and for the quarter it has been 8.28%. For the half year, Telecom Italia S.p.A. has seen performance at 21.16%. For the year to date it is -1.46%, so does a target price of 16.54 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Telecom Italia S.p.A. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 16.85, combined with a forward P/E of 18.21. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.51, P/S is 0.87, P/B is 0.67, P/cash is 2.62 and finally P/Free cash flow is 15.7.

With a current trading price of 8.8, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 0.52, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 21.46% after being -184.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -17.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.70%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 242.20%.

Telecom Italia S.p.A. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 1.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -6.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 10.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.80%, and return of investment of 4.90%. Long term debt is 1.5, with total debt totaling 1.76. However Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1 and a quick ratio of 0.9.

The gross margin is 84.60%, with the operating margin at 18.50%. A healthy profit margin of 10.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 52.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 1.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1987.18, with the number of shares float at 1761.85.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 244.1, with the volume today at 100921. The related volume is 2.37. The day high today has been -3.72% and the low, 23.94%. The GAP is 0.00%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.