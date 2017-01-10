High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), (NASDAQ: ERIC), with a large market cap of 19786.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is in the industry Communication Equipment and sector Technology. The home country is Sweden, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/28/1989. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s price right now is 5.9 (a change of 0.51% and change from open, -0.34%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.13% and for the month at 1.30%. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.73%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -15.71%. The 52 week high reached -40.16% and the low went to 22.15%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.69%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 5.77%, and for the quarter it has been -17.56%. For the half year, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has seen performance at -23.77%. For the year to date it is 0.69%, so does a target price of 5.42 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 16.72, combined with a forward P/E of 16.87. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 0.77, P/B is 1.29, P/cash is 4.13 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 5.9, the company has a dividend yield of 7.84%, representing a payout ratio of 103.70%. The EPS is at 0.35, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.41% after being 15.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 3.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -10.70%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -107.60%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -13.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 7.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.70%, and return of investment of 9.10%. Long term debt is 0.14, with total debt totaling 0.2. However Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2 and a quick ratio of 1.6.

The gross margin is 33.60%, with the operating margin at 7.60%. A healthy profit margin of 4.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.90%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 9.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 3370.72, with the number of shares float at 3022.59.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 7834.63, with the volume today at 1130671. The related volume is 0.85. The day high today has been -1.99% and the low, 22.15%. The GAP is 0.85%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.