High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Telefonica Brasil S.A., (NYSE: VIV), with a large market cap of 21512.91. Telefonica Brasil S.A. is in the industry Wireless Communications and sector Technology. The home country is Brazil, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/16/1998. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s price right now is 13.93 (a change of 2.20% and change from open, 0.94%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.83% and for the month at 2.18%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.22%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 6.27%. The 52 week high reached -9.72% and the low went to 89.38%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.71%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.91%, and for the quarter it has been -5.16%. For the half year, Telefonica Brasil S.A. has seen performance at -2.26%. For the year to date it is 2.71%, so does a target price of 14.95 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Telefonica Brasil S.A. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 18.62, combined with a forward P/E of 14.01. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 8.87, P/S is 1.62, P/B is 1.07, P/cash is 11.88 and finally P/Free cash flow is 33.83.

With a current trading price of 13.93, the company has a dividend yield of 2.20%, representing a payout ratio of 33.60%. The EPS is at 0.73, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 37.24% after being -47.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -13.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 2.10%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 7.50%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 1.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 20.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 5.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.90%, and return of investment of 5.40%. Long term debt is 0.07, with total debt totaling 0.13. However Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.9 and a quick ratio of 0.9.

The gross margin is 49.80%, with the operating margin at 14.30%. A healthy profit margin of 9.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 88.00%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 16.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1578.35, with the number of shares float at 446.76.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2006, with the volume today at 229305. The related volume is 0.66. The day high today has been -4.13% and the low, 17.54%. The GAP is 1.25%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.