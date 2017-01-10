High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Telefonica, S.A., (NYSE: TEF), with a large market cap of 48299.31. Telefonica, S.A. is in the industry Telecom Services – Foreign and sector Technology. The home country is Spain, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/12/1987. Telefonica, S.A.’s price right now is 9.64 (a change of -0.10% and change from open, -0.10%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.15% and for the month at 1.09%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.69%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 1.96%. The 52 week high reached -8.31% and the low went to 20.49%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.89%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 12.87%, and for the quarter it has been 4.35%. For the half year, Telefonica, S.A. has seen performance at 6.23%. For the year to date it is 4.89%, so does a target price of 8.43 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Telefonica, S.A. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 402.08, combined with a forward P/E of 12.88. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 9.69, P/S is 0.91, P/B is 2.6, P/cash is 7.29 and finally P/Free cash flow is 7.69.

With a current trading price of 9.64, the company has a dividend yield of 12.23%, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 0.02, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 14.35% after being -94.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -57.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 41.50%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 41.10%.

Telefonica, S.A. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -5.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -4.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 2.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.30%, and return of investment of 3.20%. Long term debt is 2.66, with total debt totaling 3.56. However Telefonica, S.A.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.6 and a quick ratio of 0.5.

The gross margin is 74.60%, with the operating margin at 6.10%. A healthy profit margin of 0.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 5.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 1.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 5005.11, with the number of shares float at 4135.53.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1709.31, with the volume today at 223360. The related volume is 0.75. The day high today has been -1.86% and the low, 18.28%. The GAP is 0.00%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.