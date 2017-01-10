High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Tesla Motors, Inc., (NASDAQ: TSLA), with a large market cap of 36889.16. Tesla Motors, Inc. is in the industry Auto Manufacturers – Major and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/29/2010. Tesla Motors, Inc.’s price right now is 229.75 (a change of -0.66% and change from open, -0.97%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.44% and for the month at 2.75%. The 20 day simple moving average is 15.84%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 7.17%. The 52 week high reached -14.70% and the low went to 62.89%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 8.23%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 19.74%, and for the quarter it has been 17.63%. For the half year, Tesla Motors, Inc. has seen performance at 2.89%. For the year to date it is 8.23%, so does a target price of 238.75 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Tesla Motors, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of *TBA. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 6.22, P/B is 12.86, P/cash is 11.96 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 229.75, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -6.53, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 72.60% after being -193.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -17.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 35.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 107.80%.

Tesla Motors, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 145.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 103.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -48.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of -8.40%, and return of investment of -16.50%. Long term debt is 0.92, with total debt totaling 1.01. However Tesla Motors, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 0.9.

The gross margin is 23.30%, with the operating margin at -11.10%. A healthy profit margin of -14.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 58.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 159.5, with the number of shares float at 129.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4577.12, with the volume today at 733892. The related volume is 0.95. The day high today has been -0.94% and the low, 28.94%. The GAP is 0.31%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.