High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Texas Instruments Incorporated, (NASDAQ: TXN), with a large market cap of 74563.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated is in the industry Semiconductor – Broad Line and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/1/1972. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s price right now is 74.27 (a change of -0.09% and change from open, -0.47%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.55% and for the month at 1.38%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.99%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 12.93%. The 52 week high reached -1.30% and the low went to 63.21%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.88%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.96%, and for the quarter it has been 5.66%. For the half year, Texas Instruments Incorporated has seen performance at 18.75%. For the year to date it is 1.88%, so does a target price of 75.02 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Texas Instruments Incorporated is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 23.61, combined with a forward P/E of 21.76. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.36, P/S is 5.67, P/B is 7.25, P/cash is 23.77 and finally P/Free cash flow is 31.85.

With a current trading price of 74.27, the company has a dividend yield of 2.69%, representing a payout ratio of 47.70%. The EPS is at 3.15, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.07% after being 9.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 1.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 23.80%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 7.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -1.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 32.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 20.10%, and return of investment of 21.60%. Long term debt is 0.29, with total debt totaling 0.35. However Texas Instruments Incorporated’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.3 and a quick ratio of 2.5.

The gross margin is 60.70%, with the operating margin at 35.20%. A healthy profit margin of 24.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 86.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1003, with the number of shares float at 996.81.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 5199.82, with the volume today at 534373. The related volume is 0.61. The day high today has been -1.30% and the low, 11.18%. The GAP is 0.38%.

