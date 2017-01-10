High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Textron Inc., (NYSE: TXT), with a large market cap of 13485.28. Textron Inc. is in the industry Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/24/1984. Textron Inc.’s price right now is 50 (a change of 0.93% and change from open, 0.42%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.63% and for the month at 1.67%. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.86%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 23.61%. The 52 week high reached -1.83% and the low went to 63.25%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.02%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.27%, and for the quarter it has been 28.76%. For the half year, Textron Inc. has seen performance at 29.67%. For the year to date it is 2.02%, so does a target price of 51.5 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Textron Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 15.87, combined with a forward P/E of 16.93. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.88, P/S is 0.97, P/B is 2.37, P/cash is 22.9 and finally P/Free cash flow is 37.77.

With a current trading price of 50, the company has a dividend yield of 0.16%, representing a payout ratio of 2.20%. The EPS is at 3.12, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.17% after being 16.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 52.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.42%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 73.60%.

Textron Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 5.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 18.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.50%, and return of investment of 10.10%. Long term debt is 0.65, with total debt totaling 0.68. However Textron Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.2 and a quick ratio of 0.8.

The gross margin is 17.60%, with the operating margin at 7.60%. A healthy profit margin of 7.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 80.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 272.21, with the number of shares float at 269.48.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1449.21, with the volume today at 306650. The related volume is 1.21. The day high today has been -1.83% and the low, 28.95%. The GAP is 0.50%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.