High Market Cap Stock of the Day – The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is The Allstate Corporation, (NYSE: ALL), with a large market cap of 26871.54. The Allstate Corporation is in the industry Property & Casualty Insurance and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/3/1993. The Allstate Corporation’s price right now is 73.93 (a change of 1.14% and change from open, 0.72%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.19% and for the month at 0.93%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.58%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 8.20%. The 52 week high reached -1.37% and the low went to 34.53%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.39%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.01%, and for the quarter it has been 7.30%. For the half year, The Allstate Corporation has seen performance at 5.49%. For the year to date it is -1.39%, so does a target price of 77.38 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether The Allstate Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 19.8, combined with a forward P/E of 11.89. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.57, P/S is 0.74, P/B is 1.42, P/cash is 69.08 and finally P/Free cash flow is 9.22.

With a current trading price of 73.93, the company has a dividend yield of 1.81%, representing a payout ratio of 34.50%. The EPS is at 3.69, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 42.08% after being -19.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 24.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.58%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -15.40%.

The Allstate Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 0.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 7.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.30%, and return of investment of 9.30%. Long term debt is 0.27, with total debt totaling 0.27. However The Allstate Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 6.10%. A healthy profit margin of 3.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 77.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 367.65, with the number of shares float at 366.55.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2275.22, with the volume today at 544745. The related volume is 1.37. The day high today has been -1.37% and the low, 11.59%. The GAP is 0.42%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.