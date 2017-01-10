High Market Cap Stock of the Day – The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is The Blackstone Group L.P., (NYSE: BX), with a large market cap of 36344.92. The Blackstone Group L.P. is in the industry Asset Management and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/22/2007. The Blackstone Group L.P.’s price right now is 30.23 (a change of -0.79% and change from open, -0.76%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.77% and for the month at 2.68%. The 20 day simple moving average is 12.55%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 16.68%. The 52 week high reached -2.98% and the low went to 44.34%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 12.73%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 6.65%, and for the quarter it has been 25.57%. For the half year, The Blackstone Group L.P. has seen performance at 30.30%. For the year to date it is 12.73%, so does a target price of 32.92 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether The Blackstone Group L.P. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 24.09, combined with a forward P/E of 10.7. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.97, P/S is 8.16, P/B is 3.15, P/cash is 12.57 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 30.23, the company has a dividend yield of 5.38%, representing a payout ratio of 138.00%. The EPS is at 1.27, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 45.11% after being -59.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 24.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 24.82%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 217.90%.

The Blackstone Group L.P. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of *TBA, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 8.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 14.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.80%, and return of investment of 11.00%. Long term debt is 1.15, with total debt totaling 1.16. However The Blackstone Group L.P.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 85.90%, with the operating margin at 40.30%. A healthy profit margin of 19.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 51.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1192.81, with the number of shares float at 1126.09.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 5021.52, with the volume today at 687054. The related volume is 0.79. The day high today has been -2.98% and the low, 29.58%. The GAP is -0.03%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.