High Market Cap Stock of the Day – The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is The Boeing Company, (NYSE: BA), with a large market cap of 97469.71. The Boeing Company is in the industry Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/2/1962. The Boeing Company’s price right now is 159.59 (a change of 0.80% and change from open, 0.45%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.08% and for the month at 1.37%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.72%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 18.26%. The 52 week high reached -0.30% and the low went to 60.11%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.70%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.71%, and for the quarter it has been 19.19%. For the half year, The Boeing Company has seen performance at 21.83%. For the year to date it is 1.70%, so does a target price of 156.5 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether The Boeing Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 24.08, combined with a forward P/E of 17. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.36, P/S is 1.03, P/B is 47.98, P/cash is 10.08 and finally P/Free cash flow is 17.86.

With a current trading price of 159.59, the company has a dividend yield of 3.59%, representing a payout ratio of 66.10%. The EPS is at 6.57, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 31.23% after being 0.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 10.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.19%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 45.60%.

The Boeing Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -7.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 8.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 131.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.70%, and return of investment of 33.50%. Long term debt is 4.7, with total debt totaling 5.01. However The Boeing Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 0.4.

The gross margin is 13.60%, with the operating margin at 5.10%. A healthy profit margin of 4.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 73.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 615.65, with the number of shares float at 615.41.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3389.15, with the volume today at 396501. The related volume is 0.67. The day high today has been -0.30% and the low, 15.86%. The GAP is 0.35%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.