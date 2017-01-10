High Market Cap Stock of the Day – The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is The Charles Schwab Corporation, (NYSE: SCHW), with a large market cap of 54167.79. The Charles Schwab Corporation is in the industry Investment Brokerage – National and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/30/1989. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s price right now is 41.13 (a change of 0.04% and change from open, -0.13%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.17% and for the month at 1.86%. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.53%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 31.74%. The 52 week high reached -0.93% and the low went to 92.58%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.18%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.45%, and for the quarter it has been 27.19%. For the half year, The Charles Schwab Corporation has seen performance at 60.22%. For the year to date it is 4.18%, so does a target price of 41.33 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether The Charles Schwab Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 33.27, combined with a forward P/E of 25.76. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.59, P/S is 7.37, P/B is 4.1, P/cash is 5.19 and finally P/Free cash flow is 50.72.

With a current trading price of 41.13, the company has a dividend yield of 0.68%, representing a payout ratio of 20.70%. The EPS is at 1.24, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 22.67% after being 7.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 22.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 20.91%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 28.20%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 20.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 13.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.80%, and return of investment of 1.00%. Long term debt is 0.22, with total debt totaling 11.71. However The Charles Schwab Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 97.80%, with the operating margin at 38.30%. A healthy profit margin of 22.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 12.34%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 78.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1317.31, with the number of shares float at 1164.76.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 9240.67, with the volume today at 492747. The related volume is 0.31. The day high today has been -0.93% and the low, 34.46%. The GAP is 0.17%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.