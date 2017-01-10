High Market Cap Stock of the Day – The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is The Clorox Company, (NYSE: CLX), with a large market cap of 15639.21. The Clorox Company is in the industry Housewares & Accessories and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/21/1983. The Clorox Company’s price right now is 120.4 (a change of -0.74% and change from open, -0.22%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.19% and for the month at 1.42%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.82%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -3.79%. The 52 week high reached -13.20% and the low went to 8.23%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.07%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.81%, and for the quarter it has been -0.44%. For the half year, The Clorox Company has seen performance at -10.80%. For the year to date it is 1.07%, so does a target price of 121.67 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether The Clorox Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 24.45, combined with a forward P/E of 21.34. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.65, P/S is 2.69, P/B is 54.39, P/cash is 38.33 and finally P/Free cash flow is 80.2.

With a current trading price of 120.4, the company has a dividend yield of 2.64%, representing a payout ratio of 62.10%. The EPS is at 4.96, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.66% after being 7.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 19.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.70%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 2.70%.

The Clorox Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 3.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 1.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 250.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 15.00%, and return of investment of 24.80%. Long term debt is 6.19, with total debt totaling 8.33. However The Clorox Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.9 and a quick ratio of 0.6.

The gross margin is 44.90%, with the operating margin at 16.90%. A healthy profit margin of 11.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 72.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 128.93, with the number of shares float at 128.41.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1034.37, with the volume today at 159723. The related volume is 0.89. The day high today has been -2.08% and the low, 8.23%. The GAP is -0.53%.

