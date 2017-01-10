High Market Cap Stock of the Day – The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is The Coca-Cola Company, (NYSE: KO), with a large market cap of 178254.07. The Coca-Cola Company is in the industry Beverages – Soft Drinks and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/2/1962. The Coca-Cola Company’s price right now is 41.19 (a change of -0.32% and change from open, -0.49%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.91% and for the month at 1.01%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.40%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -4.08%. The 52 week high reached -10.47% and the low went to 4.36%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.34%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.07%, and for the quarter it has been -0.15%. For the half year, The Coca-Cola Company has seen performance at -7.81%. For the year to date it is -0.34%, so does a target price of 45.54 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether The Coca-Cola Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 25.07, combined with a forward P/E of 20.84. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 13.62, P/S is 4.2, P/B is 6.84, P/cash is 6.97 and finally P/Free cash flow is 90.9.

With a current trading price of 41.19, the company has a dividend yield of 3.39%, representing a payout ratio of 82.70%. The EPS is at 1.65, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 3.77% after being 4.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -8.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 1.84%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -27.20%.

The Coca-Cola Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -6.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 28.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.80%, and return of investment of 9.30%. Long term debt is 1.21, with total debt totaling 1.81. However The Coca-Cola Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.4 and a quick ratio of 1.3.

The gross margin is 60.60%, with the operating margin at 20.70%. A healthy profit margin of 17.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.69%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 64.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 4313.99, with the number of shares float at 4276.45.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 13783.3, with the volume today at 2161893. The related volume is 0.9. The day high today has been -3.36% and the low, 3.28%. The GAP is 0.17%.

