High Market Cap Stock of the Day – The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is The Dow Chemical Company, (NYSE: DOW), with a large market cap of 65210.81. The Dow Chemical Company is in the industry Chemicals – Major Diversified and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/1/1972. The Dow Chemical Company’s price right now is 57.55 (a change of -0.42% and change from open, -0.28%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.83% and for the month at 1.43%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.71%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 9.79%. The 52 week high reached -2.59% and the low went to 48.02%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.00%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.37%, and for the quarter it has been 9.92%. For the half year, The Dow Chemical Company has seen performance at 17.87%. For the year to date it is 1.00%, so does a target price of 62.41 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether The Dow Chemical Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 9.33, combined with a forward P/E of 14.27. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.43, P/S is 1.4, P/B is 2.57, P/cash is 9.27 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 57.55, the company has a dividend yield of 3.18%, representing a payout ratio of 27.20%. The EPS is at 6.2, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 11.05% after being 104.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 27.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.53%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -38.10%.

The Dow Chemical Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 3.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -1.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 32.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 10.00%, and return of investment of 21.80%. Long term debt is 0.82, with total debt totaling 0.85. However The Dow Chemical Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2 and a quick ratio of 1.3.

The gross margin is 23.00%, with the operating margin at 20.90%. A healthy profit margin of 16.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 69.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1128.41, with the number of shares float at 1117.61.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 6855.19, with the volume today at 838386. The related volume is 0.7. The day high today has been -2.59% and the low, 12.41%. The GAP is -0.14%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.