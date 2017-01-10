High Market Cap Stock of the Day – The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is The Home Depot, Inc., (NYSE: HD), with a large market cap of 164065.03. The Home Depot, Inc. is in the industry Home Improvement Stores and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/22/1981. The Home Depot, Inc.’s price right now is 134.53 (a change of 0.16% and change from open, 0.40%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.23% and for the month at 1.17%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.50%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 3.13%. The 52 week high reached -2.20% and the low went to 25.34%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.17%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.40%, and for the quarter it has been 5.23%. For the half year, The Home Depot, Inc. has seen performance at 0.42%. For the year to date it is 0.17%, so does a target price of 147.04 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether The Home Depot, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 21.75, combined with a forward P/E of 18.75. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.59, P/S is 1.76, P/B is 29.26, P/cash is 45.71 and finally P/Free cash flow is 32.49.

With a current trading price of 134.53, the company has a dividend yield of 2.05%, representing a payout ratio of 42.90%. The EPS is at 6.18, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.93% after being 15.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 22.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 13.66%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 18.30%.

The Home Depot, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 6.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 5.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 123.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 17.50%, and return of investment of 28.20%. Long term debt is 3.97, with total debt totaling 4.07. However The Home Depot, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 0.4.

The gross margin is 34.20%, with the operating margin at 14.00%. A healthy profit margin of 8.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 71.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1221.54, with the number of shares float at 1214.84.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 5158.51, with the volume today at 556613. The related volume is 0.62. The day high today has been -2.03% and the low, 13.46%. The GAP is -0.23%.

