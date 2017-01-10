High Market Cap Stock of the Day – The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is The Kroger Co., (NYSE: KR), with a large market cap of 30976.4. The Kroger Co. is in the industry Grocery Stores and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/3/1977. The Kroger Co.’s price right now is 33.13 (a change of 0.62% and change from open, 0.87%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.89% and for the month at 1.89%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.06%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -2.11%. The 52 week high reached -19.48% and the low went to 15.81%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -4.61%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.11%, and for the quarter it has been 13.94%. For the half year, The Kroger Co. has seen performance at -11.65%. For the year to date it is -4.61%, so does a target price of 35.82 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether The Kroger Co. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 15.68, combined with a forward P/E of 14.67. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.53, P/S is 0.27, P/B is 4.68, P/cash is 82.82 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 33.13, the company has a dividend yield of 1.46%, representing a payout ratio of 21.20%. The EPS is at 2.1, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.30% after being 18.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 18.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.20%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -5.30%.

The Kroger Co. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 5.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 6.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 30.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 5.80%, and return of investment of 13.40%. Long term debt is 1.64, with total debt totaling 2.09. However The Kroger Co.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.7 and a quick ratio of 0.2.

The gross margin is 22.50%, with the operating margin at 3.10%. A healthy profit margin of 1.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 80.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 940.96, with the number of shares float at 931.57.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 9121.2, with the volume today at 854997. The related volume is 0.54. The day high today has been -9.10% and the low, 9.23%. The GAP is -0.24%.

