High Market Cap Stock of the Day – The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is The Macerich Company, (NYSE: MAC), with a large market cap of 10226.63. The Macerich Company is in the industry REIT – Retail and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/10/1994. The Macerich Company’s price right now is 70.77 (a change of -0.91% and change from open, -0.73%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.22% and for the month at 1.95%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.84%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -7.97%. The 52 week high reached -23.72% and the low went to 7.36%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.82%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.99%, and for the quarter it has been -5.19%. For the half year, The Macerich Company has seen performance at -17.77%. For the year to date it is 0.82%, so does a target price of 80.21 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether The Macerich Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 12.04, combined with a forward P/E of 75.34. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 9.38, P/B is 2.47, P/cash is 121.46 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 70.77, the company has a dividend yield of 3.98%, representing a payout ratio of 44.80%. The EPS is at 5.93, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -73.05% after being -70.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 62.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -55.40%.

The Macerich Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -22.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 12.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 20.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 8.70%, and return of investment of 0.90%. Long term debt is 1.18, with total debt totaling 1.18. However The Macerich Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 61.60%, with the operating margin at 6.70%. A healthy profit margin of 82.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.66%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to *TBA. Shares outstanding at the moment is 143.19, with the number of shares float at 142.61.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 845.03, with the volume today at 127783. The related volume is 0.87. The day high today has been -4.13% and the low, 7.36%. The GAP is -0.18%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.