High Market Cap Stock of the Day – The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is The Priceline Group Inc., (NASDAQ: PCLN), with a large market cap of 75594.81. The Priceline Group Inc. is in the industry Business Services and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/31/1999. The Priceline Group Inc.’s price right now is 1535.91 (a change of 0.41% and change from open, 0.06%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.37% and for the month at 1.47%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.18%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 10.08%. The 52 week high reached -4.06% and the low went to 60.99%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.34%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.17%, and for the quarter it has been 3.37%. For the half year, The Priceline Group Inc. has seen performance at 13.22%. For the year to date it is 4.34%, so does a target price of 1721.53 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether The Priceline Group Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 39.05, combined with a forward P/E of 20.15. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.28, P/S is 7.27, P/B is 7.71, P/cash is 17.27 and finally P/Free cash flow is 22.

With a current trading price of 1535.91, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 39.18, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 17.46% after being 8.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 36.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 17.15%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -56.70%.

The Priceline Group Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 18.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 24.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 21.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 10.40%, and return of investment of 17.90%. Long term debt is 0.65, with total debt totaling 0.75. However The Priceline Group Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2 and a quick ratio of 2.

The gross margin is 95.40%, with the operating margin at 26.10%. A healthy profit margin of 18.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 96.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 49.42, with the number of shares float at 49.11.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 445.6, with the volume today at 44736. The related volume is 0.59. The day high today has been -4.06% and the low, 8.00%. The GAP is 0.35%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.