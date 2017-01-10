High Market Cap Stock of the Day – The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is The Progressive Corporation, (NYSE: PGR), with a large market cap of 20636.16. The Progressive Corporation is in the industry Property & Casualty Insurance and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/9/1986. The Progressive Corporation’s price right now is 36.27 (a change of 1.54% and change from open, 0.81%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.09% and for the month at 1.05%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.27%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 9.85%. The 52 week high reached 0.25% and the low went to 27.32%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.62%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 5.49%, and for the quarter it has been 13.61%. For the half year, The Progressive Corporation has seen performance at 6.60%. For the year to date it is 0.62%, so does a target price of 33.86 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether The Progressive Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 21.39, combined with a forward P/E of 17.56. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.56, P/S is 0.91, P/B is 2.57, P/cash is 143.91 and finally P/Free cash flow is 12.37.

With a current trading price of 36.27, the company has a dividend yield of 2.49%, representing a payout ratio of 52.90%. The EPS is at 1.67, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 30.55% after being -0.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 6.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.02%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -28.10%.

The Progressive Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 12.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 6.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 12.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.10%, and return of investment of 14.40%. Long term debt is 0.39, with total debt totaling 0.39. However The Progressive Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 7.00%. A healthy profit margin of 4.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 77.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 577.72, with the number of shares float at 576.77.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2904.87, with the volume today at 816993. The related volume is 1.61. The day high today has been 0.25% and the low, 17.04%. The GAP is 0.73%.

